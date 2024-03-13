One of the most loved shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has been running successfully for over a decade and a half. The show caters to a family audience. If you are an avid watcher of the show, you must be aware that Tappu's father Jethalal likes Babitaji and often watches her from the terrace. The viewers love the banter in the show.

It was widely reported that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, who portrayed Babita Iyer and Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu, respectively, on the show have been dating for a long time.

The claim: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat engaged in Vadodara

On Wednesday, it was reported that The TMKOC co-stars exchanged rings in the presence of their families at a close-knit ceremony in Vadodara (Gujarat. A source told News18, "The engagement took place just a few days back. Munmun and Raj's families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony," it further stated.

As soon as the news about Munmun and Raj's engagement broke, special social users went berserk which led to a meme fest on Instagram.

The truth

However, a paparazzi page confirmed the news and mentioned that the couple are not engaged and the rumour about them getting engaged is not true.

Speaking to a portal, Munmun said, "This is utterly ridiculous! There's not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news."

About their dating scenario

Munmun and Raj had given their individual reactions on Instagram when their dating rumours surfaced in 2021. Raj took to his handle and wrote, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channel your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."

Munmun had written on Instagram, "13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for any of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own life, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India."

On the other hand, viewers are waiting with bated breath for Daya Ben aka Disha Vakhani to enter the show. The producer of the show Asit Modi has promised the viewers that she will soon enter the show.