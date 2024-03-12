Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. Ever since his untimely demise his family often remains in the news.

In February 2024, it was revealed that Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur is expecting. It was reported that Sidhu Moosewala's mother became pregnant with the help of the IVF technique. The news of her pregnancy at the age of 58 came as a shock to his fans.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2024, it was reported that his mother had been admitted to the hospital due to sudden deterioration in her health and it was reported that she had given birth to twin children. Amid Sidhu's mother's pregnancy rumours, his father Balkaur Singh has first time reacted to the ongoing chatter going around in the news and social media.

Sidhu Moosewala's father clears the air on the arrival of twin babies

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to his Facebook handle and shared a post in Punjabi denying any such news. However, he did not clarify which of these rumours is wrong.

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shared a post on Facebook. 'We are grateful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about the family, but we appeal that there are a lot of rumours going around about the family. They should not be trusted. Whatever the news, the family will share it with all of you,' wrote Singh.

Fans are now confused and want Sidhu's father to talk openly. A section of fans have also asked in the comment section whether Sidhu's mother is pregnant or not as nothing is clear from his post.

About Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala, a renowned singer, also contested unsuccessfully the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022. He was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, and succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention.

Sidhu Moosewala's songs are still fresh in the hearts and minds of his fans, especially the youth. The prolific singer was one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his untimely demise, many of his songs have been released and have garnered millions of views.