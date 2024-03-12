Bollywood actor Disha Patani is an avid social media user. Her Instagram feed is filled with stunning pictures of her from her latest outings, movies, and brand promotions. Disha's high-octane workout videos on social media show the amount of effort she puts in to stay fit. Her hourglass figure symbolises her hard work and discipline. Just like the amount of love she receives for her perfect curves.

Disha Patani never fails to charm the audience with her sartorial choices. However, she is mostly trolled for flaunting her assists. The actor often raises the temperature and leaves social media users gasping for breath whenever she drops sensual pictures of her donning a bikini.

The actor is busy promoting her upcoming film, Yodha, starring Raashii Khanna, and Sidharth Malhotra.

The trio is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and is currently in Delhi, which is Sidharth's hometown.

Disha Patani opts for a red mini dress as she relishes ice cream

Several videos of Disha and Sidharth have surfaced online that show them hanging out in and around Delhi as part of Yodha promotions.

In one of the clips, Disha and Sidharth were seen in an ice cream parlour, wherein Disha was seen tasting ice cream flavours, while Sidharth was seen shooting her video in Delhi.

Dressed in a red lacy mini one-piece, Disha raised the glam quotient at the ice cream parlour.

However, netizens weren't pleased with Disha's outfit and slammed her for wearing an inappropriate outfit for an ice cream parlour visit.

Another video shows Sidharth clicking Disha's picture at Red Fort.

A user wrote, "What kinda clothes is this? not judging nor shaming but like really... is there no difference between being free and foolish.."

Another wrote, "Even in Europe, girls don't wear such clothes. Shameful publicity.."

Mini dresses are Disha Patani's favourite. She has time and again made head-tuning appearances.

Recently, the actress amped up her bling game in a chic mini-dress. Be it a square plunging neckline to the mini hem and side slits, her dress was made to accentuate her glam quotient.

About the film Yodha

Yodha's trailer focuses on a flight being highjacked wherein Disha plays an air hostess while Sidharth leads the rescue operation. Raashii plays his love interest. Yodha marks the trio's first film with each other and is set to release on March 15.