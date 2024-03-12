Despite a brief encounter, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor made sure to entertain the audience with their dance and fun banter It was a star-studded glamorous night at the Zee Cine Awards that was held on Sunday night.

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bobby Deol and Ananya Panday among others made a dazzling entry on the red carpet. The glitz and glamour night saw celebrities performing and enthralling audiences.

Several videos have surfaced on social media that show Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Shaandaar dance.

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dance at an awards show amazed fan

The duo's sizzling chemistry wowed the audiences. The recent video from Zee Cine Awards shows their infectious camaraderie.

The duo Shahid and Alia danced to Saree Ke Fall. And then Alia grooved to the beats of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi's track 'Dholida.' Shahid was enjoying the beats of the song and she encouraged him to follow her steps but Shahid Kapoor refused to follow her Gangubai steps and Alia finally gave up.

Alia looked beautiful in a bottle-green sari and Shahid opted for a black and white trouser and shirt set paired with a black and white jacket.

Bobby Deol's electrifying performance on Jamal Kudu

Bobby Deol was seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, enthralled the audience with his performance on the film's hit song Jamal Kudu.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble last year, Shahid said about Alia, "Alia is the inquisitive one, so I guess she will be asking the questions. We met recently and it's great to hang with her. Now she's a mother, I can't believe she's a mother. When I worked with her, she was 21. Sometimes, when you spend a lot of time with somebody and then you've not met, you still feel they are that only. Like you don't feel so much has happened to them."

alia bhatt & shahid kapoor dancing to saree ke fal sa ??? pic.twitter.com/tCWbk6CcJI — ?️ (@softiealiaa) March 10, 2024

The winners of Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced over the weekend and Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the biggest winner of the night. The superstar took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan and Pathaan.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and his film Jawan, other stars of the night included Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, and Bobby Deol.

See full list of awards

Zee Cine Awards 2024 complete list of winners

Best actor (Popular): Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Pathaan

Best actor (Viewer's Choice): Sunny Deol for Gadar 2

Best Actress (Popular): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actress (Viewer's Choice): Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Female): Ananya Pandey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Best Film – Jawan

Best Music – Jawan

Best VFX – Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan)

Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan)

Best Background Music – Anirudh (Jawan)

Best Music Director – Anirudh (Jawan)

Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)

Best Lyrics – Kumaar (Chaleya – Jawan)

Best Choreography – Bosco Martis (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

Best Costume Design – Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani)

Best Story – Atlee (Jawan)