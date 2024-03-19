Last Monday night was not at all mundane, as the night was filled with glitz, glamour, and accolades as celebs amped up the glam quotient at the Style Icons Awards. Who's who from Bollywood put their fashion foot forward, graced their presence and dressed to kill.

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Medha Shankar, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rani Mukerji among others, attended the glamorous night.

Held at the luxurious Taj Lands' End in Mumbai, the event celebrated the convergence of style and talent in the entertainment industry.

Did Akshay Kumar avoid Shilpa Shetty and Sushmita Sen at style icon awards?

With several inside videos that have surfaced online. One of the videos shows Tiger, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Shilpa Shetty seated in a row, while Akshay hugged and greeted Karan Johar. He seemingly avoided Shilpa Shetty.

Another video shows Sushmita Sen sitting quietly and watching the awards show while Tiger and Akshay engage in a candid conversation.

Netizens speculated that Akshay Kumar avoided eye contact with Shilpa Shetty, while Sushmita Sen didn't seem to interact with Akshay and Tiger despite being seated in the same row.

The bromance between Tiger and Akshay Kumar was quite evident. However, in one of the videos, Tiger hugged everyone and also hugged Disha, and in the clip, Disha gestured Tiger to sit beside him, but he refused and left.

Who wore what?

Sushmita Sen opted for a strapless black velvet gown. Her bodycon fit had a front slit.

Disha Patani set Instagram on fire with her latest look. The actor wore a floral blouse, which she styled with a long skirt. The skirt featured a thigh-high slit that allowed Disha to show off her long legs. Disha completed her look with a pair of heels and tied her hair up into a neat braid.

Shilpa Shetty wore a backless full-sleeve cropped top with shoulder pads. The midriff-short top accentuated her look as she flaunted her hourglass figure. The fitted silhouette of the gown amped up her look, and she looked stunning as ever.

Akshay Kumar opted for an all-white outfit, while Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black and white checked blazer.