AlluArjun and Sukumar have come together for the third time after Arya and Arya-2. Titled 'Pushpa', this upcoming movie is a two-part story that revolves around sandalwood smuggling in remote parts of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu borders.

Allu Arjun is seen as Pushpa, a fearless, notorious smuggler. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Allu Arjun. The movie is in the final stages of its making and it is reported that one final schedule would help the makers break the pumpkin.

'Uppena' director Buchi Babu Sana about Pushpa-1's output:

Uppena is one of the recent super hit movies in Telugu. Director Buchi Babu Sana who got instant fame with Uppena claims to have watched the raw-cut of Pushpa-1. As he is one of the close aides to Sukumar, he seems to have watched the upcoming movie during the production works.

Buchi Babu Sana asserts, Pushpa's mind-blowing output. He even compares Pushpa-1 to Kannada's blockbuster movie KGF. "Pushpa is equivalent to 10 KGF's. The high this movie is going to give to the audience is unexpected. Allu Arjun as Pushpa will be remembered for a long time", Buchi Babu told in one of the media interactions.

"Idiosyncrasy of the main lead and the high-octane action sequences will leave everyone enthralled", Uppena director claims.

Starring Kannada's young and dynamic Yash in the lead role, the movie KGF directed by Prashanth Neel caught the nation's attention. The much-awaited KGF-2 is under making and will have a huge release soon.

Pushpa-1 final shoot schedule:

The makers of Pushpa are gearing up for a wrap of the movie after shooting a few important action sequences. It is reported that Allu Arjun is to participate in the shooting soon. The makers have planned for an intense action sequence featuring Allu Arjun on the boats. It is also expected that these action sequences would become one of the biggest highlights from Pushpa-1.

Malayalam's sensational star Fahad Faasil is to be seen in a negative role in Pushpa. Other actors Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anish Kuruvilla are to be seen in significant roles.

Bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers, the music for the much-anticipated movie Pushpa is to be composed by DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa is slated for its release in August, but due to the covid situations, changes in the release date are expected.