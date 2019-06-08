Kannada superstar Upendra and actress Rachita Ram are said to have some sensational bold and erotic scenes in their upcoming movie I Love You, which will be among the highlights of the film.

Kannada superstar Upendra's kind of films needs no introduction. They have always been very special. From Om to Super, they were all sensational blockbusters. Expectations from his films are always high. Many of his Kannada films have made their mark on the Telugu box-office too. After a long gap, he is coming up with a promising film that has his role shaped in a unique way.

Dimple Queen Rachita Ram has played the female lead and Upendra is seen in more stylish avatar in I Love You. The actor took special care to get the styling right. Uniquely, you will find Upendra dancing in a never-seen-before manner in the songs. The erotic and bold scenes between the lead pair will be a major highlight. An incredible hot song is also there. It will definitely thrill the audience.

I Love You is directed by R Chandru, who has delivered many hits. The owner of Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises was so much impressed with his narration that he decided to produce the movie on a grand scale. Besides having all the elements that the audience expect from Upendra's movie, the film also has romantic, family and thrilling elements. Director R Chandru is so confident that I Love You will exceed the standards of Upendra's previous movies.

The first trailer of I Love You has crossed 10 million views on YouTube and social media. It is generated a lot of hype and curiosity about the film, which is all set to hit the screens in a large number of theatres in the Telugu States on June 14. The makers of the film will hold its pre-release event in a grand way on the beach side in Vizag on June 8.

Sonu Gowda, Honavalli Krishna, Jai Jagadeesh and Pd Satish are in the supporting cast of I Love You. Interestingly, Brahmanandam is playing an important role in the movie and his scenes will be a highlight. The film will have Dr Kiran Thotambyle's music, Sugnan's picturisation, Deepu S Kumar's editing, Mohan B Kere's art direction, Chinni Prakash, Dhanu, Mohan's dance and Ganesh, Vinod and K Ravi Verma's stunts.