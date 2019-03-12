Tollywood producers like Dil Raju, Lagadapati Sridhar and YVS Chowdary heaped praises on Kannada actor Upendra and director R Chandru at the team launch of their Telugu film I Love You.

Upendra is the most popular Sandalwood actor in Telugu states and the makers of next Kannada movie I Love You are dubbing and releasing it in Telugu to cash in on his fame. They held grand function for the launch of its Telugu Teaser in Hyderabad on Monday. Upendra and the film's cast and crew attended the event. Dil Raju, Lagadapati Sridhar and YVS Chowdary graced it as guests.

Addressing this event, Dil Raju praised Upendra. The producer, who is likely to distribute I Love You in Nizam, said, "Back in the late 1990s, I would find Upendra's movies quite crazy. It's only after reading the script of Arya that I understood the nuances of balancing a negative character in a way that the audience love. I wish that I Love You will become a big hit in both Telugu and Kannada."

Lagadapati Sridhar said, "Upendra is a real star. His cult classic OM is one of my all-time favourite movies. With A, he became a cult star. With films like Son Of Sathyamurthy, too, he won our hearts. I know many people in my circle who really love him. He lives life king size and is a big inspiration to many. He is a fabulous actor, writer and has command over all the crafts of filmmaking.

The producer said the I Love You would be hit with the young Telugu audience. Lagadapati Sridhar said, "I think he has once again made a film that every youngster is going to love. It shows post-marriage love and is a refreshing endeavour. I Love You comes with the caption Nanne Preminchu."

Lagadapati Sridhar also praised director R Chandru, saying, "He is the godfather of love stories, having made beautiful love stories such as Taj Mahal. When Charminar was remade in Telugu as Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini, it won the Best Romantic Movie award at the Jaipur Film Festival."

Meanwhile, Lagadapati Sridhar evinced his interest to produce Upendra's next directorial venture. The Producer, "I want to do a straight Telugu film with Upendra as director. He has also entered politics with a people-centric agenda. I wish him all the success for the coming elections."

YVS Chowdary also praised both the actor and director of I Love you. He said, "If I have come to this stage in life, it's only because of NT Rama Rao's blessings. Coming to this film, its very logo is unique. Director R Chandru's movies come with delicate sensibilities and human values. Upendra is a frank person and his characters in movies have no secrets. The caption Nanne Preminchu is so apt in his case."

YVS Chowdary added, "Long before an Arjun Reddy and a Rx 100 were made, Upendra did far more intense love stories. A and OM are the best examples. Puri Jagannadh's characterizations are strong. Before him, Upendra came up with strong ones. I had the opportunity to work with him long back during my association with Vyjayanthi Movies as a co-director. He could have done an unbelievably crazy movie with even Chiranjeevi. He has always broken the rules of the game. His movies possess social values. He is forthright even as a politician. I wish him and director R Chandru all the best."