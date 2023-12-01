Apple has released software patches for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS in response to two zero-day security vulnerabilities. The business admits that these flaws were aggressively exploited in the wild. According to the security reports, the flaws may have affected iOS versions prior to iOS 16.7.1.

The detected issues were all related to WebKit, Apple's open-source browser foundation that powers Safari. According to Apple, the first flaw is that "processing web content may disclose sensitive information." The second vulnerability warns that "processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution."

Apple has quickly provided upgrades for iPhone, iPad, and Mac customers to strengthen device security. The iPhone models XS and after, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, and iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Users can expedite the update process on their iPhones or iPads by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and initiating the update. On Mac, the update can be performed by going to System Preferences > General > Software Update and following the steps.

These crucial security patches are integrated into the latest releases—iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2, ensuring users have access to enhanced protection against potential exploits.