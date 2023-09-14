Bengaluru, popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India, has long been at the forefront of the country's technological advancements. With its thriving IT industry, the city has become a magnet for tech giants and startups alike. The city has expanded exponentially to accommodate the ever-growing demand for office spaces and innovation hubs and North Bengaluru is set to witness the next phase of development as it sees several state-of-the-art tech parks in the coming years. These upcoming tech parks promise to further solidify Bengaluru's position as a global tech powerhouse.

From Infosys to SAP Labs and Boeing to Philips Innovation Campus, there are a lot of exciting new tech campuses on the horizon for Bengaluru's north part.

According to MoneyControl, there's an impressive lineup of tech parks poised to redefine the city's tech landscape. Here's the list:

1. Embassy Manyata Extension Nagawara (Estimated Completion: 2024)

Located in Nagawara, the Embassy Manyata Extension is set to be an expansion of the iconic Manyata Tech Park. This extension will provide additional world-class infrastructure for businesses and startups.

2. Ebisu Tech Park (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Adjacent to Nagawara, the Ebisu Tech Park is another addition to the tech ecosystem in North Bengaluru. It promises to offer a conducive environment for innovation and growth.

3. Hines Uptown (Estimated Completion: 2026)

Hines Uptown, also situated in Nagawara, is expected to contribute significantly to the city's tech-driven economy. Its modern design and amenities are likely to attract tech companies and startups.

4. Shriram Hebbal 1 (Estimated Completion: 2024)

Hebbal is set to welcome the Shriram Hebbal 1 tech park in 2024. This development reflects the city's northward tech expansion.

5. Prestige Waterfront (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Nagawara continues to be a hotspot for tech growth with the Prestige Waterfront tech park. It promises to offer stunning views and a dynamic workspace.

6. Prestige Century Landmark (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Hebbal's Prestige Century Landmark is another jewel in the crown of North Bengaluru. It's expected to provide a premium tech park experience.

7. Century Downtown (Estimated Completion: 2024)

Byatarayanapura is gearing up for the Century Downtown tech park, promising a vibrant ecosystem for businesses.

8. L&T Phoenix Tech Park (Estimated Completion: 2023)

Already on the horizon, the L&T Phoenix Tech Park in Byatarayanapura is set to redefine the area's tech landscape.

9. Sattva Horizon (Estimated Completion: 2023)

Yelahanka welcomes the Sattva Horizon tech park, contributing to the area's development as a tech hub.

10. Bagmane Sierra Business (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Yelahanka will also be home to the Bagmane Sierra Business tech park, offering a range of opportunities for tech enthusiasts.

11. District Embassy Business Hub (Estimated Completion: 2024)

The Embassy Business Hub in Yelahanka is designed to be a thriving district for tech and innovation.

12. CapitaLand IT Park (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Yelahanka's tech ecosystem will receive a boost with the CapitaLand IT Park.

13. North Gate Phase 2 (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Phase 2 of North Gate in Yelahanka promises to continue the success of this tech park.

14. Puravankara Business Park (Estimated Completion: 2026)

Chikkajala is set to host the Puravankara Business Park, adding to the city's tech infrastructure.

15. Divyasree Tech Space (Estimated Completion: 2026)

Devanahalli will see the rise of the Divyasree Tech Space, contributing to the region's growth.

16. Prestige Tech Cloud Park (Estimated Completion: 2024)

Located near the airport toll plaza, the Prestige Tech Cloud Park aims to provide convenient connectivity.

17. DivyaSree Avance (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Hennur Road's DivyaSree Avance tech park is set to be a hub for innovation.

18. Bhartiya City IT Park Extension (Estimated Completion: 2024)

The Bhartiya City IT Park Extension on Thanisandra Road will cater to the city's tech needs.

19. Century Business Park and Township (Estimated Completion: 2027)

Yelahanka's Century Business Park and Township will provide a holistic tech ecosystem.

20. Brigade World Trade Center (Estimated Completion: 2027)

Devanahalli's Brigade World Trade Center is expected to be a global business destination.

21. Embassy Knowledge Park (Completion Date: To Be Determined)

The Embassy Knowledge Park in Chikkajala is poised to be a center for knowledge and innovation.

22. SAP Labs (Estimated Completion: 2025)

Bagalur's SAP Labs is set to contribute to the city's tech prowess.

23. Boeing (Estimated Completion: 2024)

Boeing's presence in Bagalur will add aerospace expertise to the city's tech landscape.

24. Technology Innovation International Park (Estimated Completion: 2024)

The Technology Innovation International Park in Bagalur will be a hub for cutting-edge tech.

25. Bengaluru Aerospace Park (950 acres) (Completion Phases: Phase 1 by March 2024 & Phase 2 by Dec)

This massive aerospace park in Bagalur is set to attract global aerospace companies.

26. Bengaluru Signature Business Park (407 acres) (Estimated Completion: 2024)

Devanahalli's Bengaluru Signature Business Park promises to be a signature destination for businesses.

27. Foxconn Technology Group

This mega project will be sprawling in 300 acres in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli. The estimated completion is yet to be declared.

As these tech parks come to life, they are expected to create countless opportunities for businesses, startups, and tech enthusiasts, further propelling Bengaluru's status as a global tech hub.