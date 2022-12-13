A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Uorfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The written application was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on Friday, he said.

"We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said. Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and penned a note as a reaction. She wrote, "I don't know how many more police complaints against me! Wow I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder?"

Uorfi is known for never shying away from her fashion choices. The actor always hits the trending lists for her Instagram posts and bold fashion sense.

Recently, author Chetan Bhagat recently discussed her in an interview with AajTak. In a clip posted by the news site, Chetan said, "Youngsters love Uorfi Javed's photos. Everyone knows about Uorfi's outfits. But if you go for a job interview, will they ask you what she wears? I know all of Urfi's clothes. But it's not Urfi's fault. She is building her career. Before going to bed youth looks at Urfi's photos."

To this, Uorfi wrote, "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault."

Professional front

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4. Uorfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, she was then part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Uorfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

