Social media sensation and actress Uorfi Javed never fails to grab headlines for her choice of outfits or the way she handles trollers. Her sartorial choices often land her in trouble. However, the actress makes sure she gives it back like a boss. Recently at a literature fest author Chetan Bhagat said phone addiction is negatively impacting Indian youth he also gave an example of Uorfi Javed citing, the youth watches her videos and looks at her photos before going to the bed. This didn't go down well with the splitsvilla X4 actress and she slammed the famous author left, right and centre.

Uorfi Javed slams Chetan Bhagat

In a series of Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss OTT fame lambasted Chetan Bhagat and asked him not to promote the rape culture.

She wrote, "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault."

Uorfi shares leaked Whatsapp chats of Chetan Bhagat; calls him a 'pervert'.

Sharing the news article on her Instagram stories where Chetan Bhagat had apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during the #MeToo movement. Uorfi wrote, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case. Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me into a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".

She also shared a video on her Instagram stories and said, "I don't understand one thing. What was the need to mention my name at a literature festival?"

What did Chetan Bhagat say?

During an event, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain... likh rhe hain.. crores like hote hain Uorfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai." (Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed's pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Uorfi is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4.