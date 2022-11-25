Social Media influencer, actor, and controversy's favorite child these days, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle to share her fears about traveling to the United Arab Emirates. Well, not because of her eyebrow-raising outfits that trend on social media but because of the new rule released by the authorities of the UAE.

The authorities of United Arab Emirates told trade partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on their passports who are traveling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to/from UAE with effect from Monday.

This means that both first and last names need to be clearly declared. And this piece of news didn't go down well with Instagram influencer Uorfi Javed. Well, why?

Uorfi revealed on her IG story that she has a single name on her passport, that is, Uorfi, and does not have her surname 'Javed' on her passport. She wrote, 'So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I am f***ed!' [sic]

The statement said, "As per instructions from the UAE authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE."

According to the statement from the low-cast carrier, the authorities of UAE also said that however, passengers with single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permanent visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in "First name" and "Surname" column.

Work front

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4.

Uorfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, she was then part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

(With inputs from ANI)