Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been booked for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl and after facing a backlash from all quarters, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident made headlines after the girl's self-immolation attempt and her father's death in judicial custody. The government has also constituted a special team to probe into the death of the girl's father.

The girl had registered a complaint claiming that Sengar had raped her in UP's Unnao district last year. She had attempted self-immolation outside the UP CM's residence last week. On the same day, her family members had also clashed with the BJP MLA's supporters.

On April 11, Sengar was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

