Sarika about getting Sarika and Kamal Haasan's choice of roles has been as unconventional and unorthodox as their love story. So it was natural when the two of them came closer and had admiration for each-other. While the two may not be together anymore, there was a time when Sarika decided to bring a 'married' Kamal Haasan's baby into this world, without his support. Industry and people had termed her as the 'other woman' but that didn't deter her love for the man.

Sarika - The other woman

In a rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Kamal Haasan had revealed that he was attracted to Sarika the first time he saw her. He also revealed that though Sarika fell-in-love with him much later, he had his eyes only for her ever since he saw her for the first time. Sarika revealed that she tried to break the relationship with him over four times but every time things turned around and they couldn't help it. She added that despite being branded as the 'villain' and the 'other woman' she couldn't resist Kamal.

Kamal revealed that things were not working out in his marriage and he lost all the love he had for his wife. He added that later he also stopped caring and wanted his marriage to end and be happy with Sarika.

Decided to be together

Sarika confessed that she broke up with him hoping that the misery they both were put through would come to an end but the heartache was more hurtful than the names they were being called. Kamal Haasan walked out of the relationship but soon learnt that Sarika was carrying his child. Sarika revealed that she wanted to tell him about the baby and then move to London, where a friend of hers lived. "I just thought that it was right that he knows it. I was just informing him that I am carrying your child, that's all. I did not ask him to say that marry me, leave your wife, or move-in with me. I thought he had all the right to know I was carrying his child and I decided to keep the child, because it was my need. He was not committed to me, he was in a marriage. He was not responsible in any way."

Kamal Haasan said that this was the point where he decided to have the baby and called the press and informed them about the baby. And Shruti Haasan was born soon after.