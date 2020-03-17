The Indian 2 accident has left many questions in the minds of people. The police investigation and questioning have been on, over the case. Kamal Haasan has now slammed a case on the police regarding the question and moved the High Court on the same.

Kamal Haasan slams case on police

The Indian 2 accident killed 3 people and the police have been investigating the matter. The superstar Kamal Haasan who was also on set when the incident took place. The actor has now slammed a case on the Chennai police over harassment with regard to the case. The megastar claimed that the questioning caused him to relive the mental trauma of the accident.

Kamal Haasan has filed a case on the Chennai Central Crime Branch. According to the sequence of incidents, The crane had fallen at 9:30 PM on February 19th at the EVP film city in Chennai. The accident killed an assistant director, production assistant and art assistant. The lead actor Kamal and director Shankar narrowly escaped the mishap, Kajal Aggarwal was also on set at the time.

FIR against crane operator, production manager Sundarrajan

Following the event, an FIR was registered against the crane operator and production manager Sundarrajan under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC.

Kamal had appeared before the CCB following a summons on February 29th, for three hours with no interval. According to the actor he shared all the information he had of the incident. The CCB, however, issued another summons on March 16th which the actor was not expecting. He was called to reenact the events.

Kamal Haasan's counsel pointed out that he was only the lead in the film and was in no way associated with the accident. He was not responsible for production or filming of Indian 2. He alleged that the CCB had issued the second summons with the intention of harassing him, asking the court to interfere.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan admitted the plea called for and urgent session over the matter. The case would be heard at 2:15 PM today.