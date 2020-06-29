The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Unlock 2.0 guidelines, which come into effect from July 1. The new guidelines have been designed keeping in mind the current situation of the pandemic in various states and based on the feedback received from the states and Union Territories, as well as inputs from central ministries and departments.

MHA has listed the activities that are allowed during the second phase of Unlock 2.0, which includes domestic flights, passenger trains etc, as well the restrictions that continue to be in place. Schools, colleges will continue to remain shut during the Unlock 2.0.

Unlock 2.0 guidelines: What's allowed, what's not

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020. Online classes will be allowed. Training institutions of state and central governments will be allowed from July 15 while adhering to SOPs. International air travel (except the ones permitted by MHA), metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment pars, bars, auditoriums would continue to remain suspended Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious gatherings remain prohibited. Domestic flights and passenger trains operations will be expanded in a calibrated manner. Movement of individuals remains strictly prohibited between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the country. Only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones.

[Unlock 2.0 Guidelines | MHA]