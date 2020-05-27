The NCERT was reportedly tasked by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to suggest norms of reopening of schools and it created a buzz in the media as parents got concerned about reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NCERT was later reported as saying that the government should allow secondary and higher secondary students to get back into classrooms tentatively from mid-July if the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Recently it was reported that classes for students from classes 8 to 12 might begin after summer vacations in areas under green and orange zone districts.

Fake news

Recent claims were reported stating that MHA has permitted all states to open schools. Claims were busted by a spokesperson from MHA over Twitter that no such decision has been taken by MHA. All educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country.

Twitter reacted to the tweet, claiming that the news about MHA admitting reopening of schools as false. There were many users who said that 90 per cent of people watch news channels and channels that have reported this news should be dealt with strictly. There were many users who tagged Press Information Bureau and demanded legal action against fake news peddlers.

Non-teaching staff at schools

The media had reported that state schools, colleges would remain closed in Lockdown 4.0. But there were many states that were planning to begin activities for non-teaching staffs to carry out the administrative work.

There were some schools that were actually open for teachers and non-teaching staff amid lockdown with 33 per cent capacity. Delhi schools were reportedly shut down with Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, announcing that schools, colleges would remain closed in lockdown 4.0.

HRD minister adresses the issue

The HRD minister had addressed the issue of reopening of schools during a webinar last week. He had stated that only when the situation had normalized; the schools will be allowed to operate. He had further added that NCERT and UGC are formalizing various plans on reopening the universities and resuming classes post lockdown.

Reports also added that various strategies were being discussed on how to get schools operational but the exact dates have not been announced yet.