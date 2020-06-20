Under the Government's mission of Unlock 1.0, the Karnataka government has authorised local bodies to fix park timings. This will not apply to parks that are located in containment zones between 5 am and 9 pm.

The Government while allowing local bodies the freedom to choose timings, asserted that national directives must be followed across all the parks to contain the spread of COVID-19. The move comes as the number of infections in the state hit 337 new cases in 24 hours.

Karnataka Government gives local bodies permission to fix park timings

The Karnataka Government is determined to follow the course of easing lockdown restrictions in the state. As part of Unlock 1.0, the government has been gradually relaxing rules that came in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 and enforce the lockdown.

In a new move on Saturday, the Karnataka government announced that local bodies now have the permission to choose timings for parks' functioning around the state. However, parks that fall in a containment zone will not be given this option.

The government, however, insisted that the local bodies must adhere to the national directives issued by the government and the parks must enforce rules strictly to maintain social distancing and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The park timings that the local bodies pick the government asserts must fall between 5 am and 9 pm. In May when parks were slowly reopening around the state, the Government had said that park timings would be set between 7 am and 9 am and 5 pm and 7 pm.

While these changes come in, the situation in the state doesn't look all that optimistic. As new cases emerge, the number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 8, 281 with new cases reaching a new high of 337 yesterday. Even as the recovery rate is showing a good trend, there are still concerns about community transmission in the state.