University of Liverpool begins admissions for Bengaluru Campus at Alembic City; set to open in 2026

University of Liverpool opens admissions for its first India campus in Bengaluru's Alembic City, set to begin operations in 2026 with UK-accredited programmes and a strong research focus.

The University of Liverpool has formally begun admissions for its upcoming Bengaluru campus, confirming Alembic City as the site for its first-ever India location. The campus, scheduled to open in 2026, marks a major step in strengthening India–UK collaboration in education, research, and innovation.

Positioned within Alembic City — one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing mixed-use hubs for academia and industry — the new campus will offer a modern, flexible learning environment built around experiential and interdisciplinary education. Smart classrooms, flipped-learning spaces, specialised laboratories, and research and innovation hubs will anchor the academic experience. Students will also gain hands-on exposure through access to Bloomberg terminals and dedicated collaborative zones designed to support industry interaction.

The University has opened student recruitment for its inaugural 2026 cohort, with an initial academic portfolio that includes Computer Science, Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Biomedical Sciences, and Game Design — the latter being a first for any UK university campus in India. All programmes will carry UK accreditation while being tailored to Indian relevance, offering students global-quality degrees without leaving the country.

Lucy Everest, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Liverpool, visited Mumbai and Bengaluru from November 15 to 19 to mark the milestone. During her visit, she met educators, school leaders, and prospective students, and delivered a keynote address at a School Leaders' Conference in Mumbai. She highlighted the alignment of the new campus with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to expand higher education access to 50 percent of India's youth by 2035 while positioning the country as a global education hub.

"It has been a pleasure to spend time in Bengaluru and Mumbai this week, meeting educators, alumni, and applicants who are excited about the University of Liverpool arriving in India," Everest said. "We are looking forward to welcoming our inaugural cohort in 2026 and providing them with an exceptional learning experience. Alembic City is the perfect place to realise this vision."

Beyond academics, the campus will also serve as a research bridge between the UK and India. The University plans to establish a strong research footprint focusing on sustainability, digital transformation, innovation, and health sciences — priority areas for both countries.

Architecturally, the Bengaluru campus will feature modular learning environments that can shift between seminar, workshop, and collaborative formats. An integrated experience zone will serve as a porous interface between academia, industry, and the local community, while an embedded co-working hub will allow faculty, entrepreneurs, and students to work side-by-side, fostering real-time knowledge exchange.