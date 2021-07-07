To commemorate martyr day of the 'Kargil Hero' Captain Vikram Batra, the Northern Command of the Indian Army, this year, adopted a unique method to pay tributes to the icon. General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-in-C) Lt Gen YK Joshi flew over the "Batra Top" in a Sukhoi-30 MKI to pay homage to the brave martyr.

GoC-in-C was then Commanding Officer of Capt Vikram Batra

To commemorate martyr day of Caption Vikram "Bali, his then Commanding Officer and now GOC-in-C, Northern Command adopted this unique method as a mark to respect to the officer who attained martyrdom while fighting with Pakistani infiltrators in the hills of Kargil during Operation Vijay in 1999.

"This gesture epitomizes the enduring relationship between a Commanding Officer and his officer. Lt Gen YK Joshi paid homage to his fallen comrade from the sky, an apt recognition of Indian Air Force's (IAF's) contribution to the ground operations in Operation Vijay", PRO Defence said.

Captain Batra attained martyrdom after capturing 'Batra Top'

On July 7, 1999, Captain Vikram Batra, a young and brave officer who had caught the fancy of the nation and become the icon of Indian Army Officer spirit by his success signal during the capture of Point 5140, "Dil Maange More", made the supreme sacrifice but not before capturing Point 4875 now christened as Batra Top.

It is most befitting that the gallant actions of #CaptVikramBatra be commemorated by his then CO of 13 JAK RIF now #ArmyCdrNC from the skies, an apt recognition of IAF's contribution to the ground operations in #OperationVIJAY.

"Immortalized on 7 July 1999 at Pt 4875 (Batra Top), he was not just a soldier, he was the "More" of his victory slogan, "Yeh Dil Maange More!" A passionate patriot & an inspiration for generations to come, he was Captain Vikram Batra, PVC(P) and he is back!", PRO Defence tweeted.

Capt Batra's gallant action was commemorated by his then Commanding Officer

Capt Batra continues to motivate the present generation of officers and would do so in perpetuity. It is most befitting that his gallant action is commemorated by his then Commanding Officer of 13 JAK Rifles.

The soldier who became a legend

The Indian Army on Wednesday remembers Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero, on his martyr day. Captain Vikram Batra had sacrificed his life fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil War in 1999, at the age of 24. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Captain Batra became the face of the Indian soldier at Kargil, whose words reverberate even today - 'Yeh Dil Maange More..'