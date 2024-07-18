Fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory, cops of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been facing unique challenges during the last three decades.

The Special Operation Group, popularly known as SoG, is playing a very important role in fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with a group of 28 probationary IPS officers, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) R R Swain shared his thoughts on the unique challenges faced by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over the past three decades.

He also dwelled upon topics like hybrid terrorism and the coordinating role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police among the various security and intelligence agencies operating in the region.

A group of 28 probationary IPS officers (76 RR batch) from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad, visited the Police Headquarters J&K as a part of their Study-cum-Cultural tour. During their visit, the officers interacted with R.R. Swain, and other senior officers, gaining valuable insights into the workings of J&K Police.

In his welcome address, M.K. Sinha, IPS, ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) PHQ/Security J&K, introduced the officers to the geographical uniqueness of the region alongside the distinct policing-related challenges.

He underlined the crucial position held by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the overall security grid.

Probationary IPS officers were informed about the important role played by SoG of J&K Police in containing terrorism

Sinha's lecturer was followed by a detailed presentation by Iftikhar Talib, JKPS, SP Operation, Srinagar, who briefed the probationers on the pivotal role played by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu & Kashmir Police on the anti-terror front.

His presentation covered the genesis of SOG, its achievements, and future challenges. His presentation also focused on the capabilities of SOG covering both intelligence generation as well as conducting kinetic operations.

The probationers were also engaged in an absorbing question-and-answer session where the senior officers responded to the queries, fostering a deeper understanding of the UT's law enforcement machinery and its different constituents.

Following the interaction, Saurabh A. Narendra, IPS (P) presented the vote of thanks on behalf of the visiting group.

The session concluded with the presentation of a memento to the coordinating officer, Sandeep Singh, by the Director General of Police J&K. DGP J&K also received a souvenir from the Director General, SVP National Police Academy (NPA).

Nitish Kumar, IPS ADGP CID J&K, V.K Birdi, IPS IGP Kashmir, Shri B.S. Tuti, IPS IGP (Headquarters/POS) PHQ/ Traffic J&K, Nisha Nathyal, IPS DIG (Headquarter) PHQ, AIsG of PHQ, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.