Two days after a fierce encounter in the Dessa area of the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, police launched a massive operation to arrest sympathizers of terrorists in the Chenab region to dismantle the terror network.

Reports said that after launching a major crackdown, police have arrested half a dozen Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to get a lead about the terrorists involved in Monday's terror attack in which four soldiers including an Army captain lost their lives in the line of duty in the Dessa area of the Doda district.

"Police have intensified their crackdown on the OGWs' network in response to the recent attacks in the district," a police spokesman said.

An FIR was filed under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and the UAPA at the Gandoh police station. He said this led to the arrest of OGWs Mubashir Hussain, Safdar Ali, and Sajad Ahmed. They are currently in judicial custody at the Bhaderwah District Jail.

Another FIR was registered at the Gandoh police station, and Showket Ali was apprehended, he said. He remains in police custody, with further arrests expected as the investigation progresses, the spokesman added.

VDG members foil terrorists' attack in Doda

The Village Defence Guard (VDG) members foiled another attempt by the terrorists to attack civilians in the Dessa area of the Doda district.

According to reports, a brief exchange of fire was reported from Malan village in the Dessa area of the Doda district on late Wednesday evening.

The exchange of fire happened between Village Defence Guard (VDG) members and terrorists late last night.

Officials said that after witnessing suspected movement the VDG members opened fire on the terrorists.

"It was a brief exchange of fire and so far there are no reports of injury to anyone. Forces have been rushed to the area whereas the cordon and search operation is underway to track down hiding terrorists," an official said.

Meanwhile, members of the Village Defence Guards (VDGs), armed with .303 rifles, are assisting security forces in the Dessa forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in their search for the terrorists who were responsible for attacking an Army vehicle.

The VDGs have vowed not to let the militants escape the area, but say their slower bolt-action weapons must be replaced by more sophisticated automatic rifles to counter the heavily armed ultras.

The groups, earlier known as Village Defence Committees (VDCs), comprising 10-15 members, were formed in the Jammu region in 1995 to offer self-defense capabilities to villagers in view of terror threats.