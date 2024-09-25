A day after the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi dragged the office of Lieutenant Governor in the election campaigning to corner the BJP, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Congress leader lacks even a basic understanding of important issues.

Reddy took issue with Gandhi's remarks, saying his comparison of the Lieutenant Governor to a king reveals his "ignorance and immaturity".

He emphasized that Governors or Lieutenant Governors aren't necessarily from the states they serve, advising Gandhi to "come better prepared" in the future.

Reddy condemned Gandhi's statement, demanding an apology to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the people of India. He questioned Gandhi's stance on the Lieutenant Governor being an outsider, asking how many times the Congress government appointed a Governor or Lieutenant Governor from the same state during their rule.

Reddy also criticized Gandhi and the Congress Party for spreading lies, misleading the public, and making baseless promises. He expressed disappointment in Gandhi's constant attacks on constitutional bodies like the Supreme Court, Election Commission, and Armed Forces, as well as his anti-India statements abroad.

Gandhi's comments, made on Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary, reportedly hurt the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Reddy noted that Gandhi's remarks disrespected Maharaja Hari Singh and undermined his contributions to the region, showcasing Gandhi's disregard for India's ancient civilization, culture, and heritage.

PM to address Mahasankalp rally on September 28

On September 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting at the 'BJP's Mahasankalp Rally' at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. To oversee the arrangements and preparations, G. Kishan Reddy visited the stadium.

Speaking to the media, he said, "This time, we will form a strong government in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, our party's National President JP Nadda, along with several state Chief Ministers and senior leaders, have held rallies at every assembly constituency level. "Our workers are working tirelessly, engaging with the people, and informing them about the groundbreaking efforts and initiatives undertaken by Narendra Modi for the welfare of the region", he said.

He added "Door-to-door campaigns are underway, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The people of Jammu and Kashmir trust that only the BJP can realize their aspirations."