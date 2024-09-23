Lambasting the BJP for downgrading a full-fledged state into a Union Territory, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the Congress would put pressure on the Centre if it failed to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after the completion of the assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Surankote where Shahnawaz Hussain is contesting as a Congress candidate, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that it was unprecedented in modern India's history for a full-fledged state to be downgraded to Union Territory status.

Former Chief Minister and president of the National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah also addressed the rally.

Rahul Gandhi vowed that the Congress, along with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), would apply pressure on the central government to restore J&K's statehood after the completion of assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir is the first state in India's history to be bifurcated into two Union Territories—Ladakh and J&K. He noted that, unlike other regions that saw the creation of new states from larger states, J&K was downgraded, stripping away the democratic rights of its people.

"This is the first time that a state has been reduced to a Union Territory. Your right to self-governance was snatched from you," he declared, emphasizing that the restoration of statehood remains a top priority for the Congress party.

Reaffirming his commitment to the people of J&K, Rahul Gandhi promised to be their voice in Parliament. "Whenever you need me, just call, and I will be here. I will ensure your concerns are heard in Parliament," he told the gathering, underlining his long-standing connection with the region.

The Leader of the Opposition accused the BJP-led central government of ruling J&K from Delhi, with decisions being made by non-locals. He alleged that the state's downgrade to a Union Territory was primarily aimed at benefiting a handful of powerful industrialists, claiming that the government was prioritizing the interests of a select few over the common people. "J&K's fate is now decided by outsiders," he said, pointing to the loss of autonomy.

Gandhi further criticized the BJP and RSS for spreading divisiveness through religion, caste, and regional lines. To counter this, he said the Congress was promoting unity and harmony, opening "Mohabbat Ke Doukan in Nafrat Kay Bazaar Main" (Shops of Love in the Market of Hate).

Referring to the economic challenges facing the country, Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, particularly demonetization and the introduction of a flawed GST, which, he said, had crippled small and medium businesses. He accused the Modi government of waiving loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for a few select businessmen while ignoring the needs of farmers, laborers, and students.

Employment Crisis in J&K

Gandhi expressed disappointment over the closure of major industries, including the HMT watch factory in J&K, and said this was indicative of the government's failure to provide employment opportunities. He noted that despite high educational qualifications, the youth of J&K were struggling to find jobs, a situation he attributed directly to the Modi government's economic mismanagement. "This is Modi's gift—young people with degrees but no jobs," Gandhi said.

Taking a dig at Modi's popular "Mann ki Baat" radio show, Gandhi remarked that while the prime minister enjoys speaking at length, he fails to address the real issues facing the country. "Modi only talks about his 'Mann ki Baat,' but what people need is 'Kaam ki Baat'—jobs for the youth and the restoration of J&K's statehood," Gandhi asserted.

With assembly elections underway in J&K, Rahul Gandhi pledged that if the BJP does not restore statehood after the polls, the Congress and the INDIA alliance would ensure it happens. He reassured the people of J&K that their demand for statehood would not be ignored and promised continued efforts to safeguard their democratic rights.