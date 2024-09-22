Amid reports that some influential independent candidates and smaller parties will play a deciding role in the formation of the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress on Sunday smelt BJP's conspiracy in encouraging these elements to ensure a fractured mandate to install an unstable government.

"Political instability and chaotic situations always suit BJP so the Saffron Party is indulging in a ploy to ensure the victory of some Independents and smaller parties to stop the Congress-National Conference coalition from getting a decisive mandate," Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Rajya Sabha MP Nasir Hussain said while interacting with media persons.

Cautioning the people against the deceitful tactics of the BJP, Hussain observed that the BJP is neither capable nor in the race to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Independents dominate J&K assembly elections

Over 40% of candidates contesting the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are Independents, sparking allegations that the BJP is backing them to divide votes.

908 candidates are contesting, with 365 filing as Independents.

This is the second-highest number of Independents in Jammu and Kashmir's electoral history.

The Sopore assembly segment has the most Independent candidates (14 out of 22).

Four constituencies have no Independent candidates.

Opposition parties claim the BJP is backing Independents to split votes.

Hussain believed that BJP leaders have realized the people of J&K will hold them accountable for their misdeeds over the past decade, leading them to resort to underhanded schemes to ensure a fractured mandate in the upcoming elections.

BJP clandestinely supports smaller parties, Independents

The Rajya Sabha member said, "The BJP is backing independent candidates and smaller parties to create confusion and instability post-election".

."Such chaos plays into their hands, giving them an opportunity to use fraudulent means to form a government. We must give a decisive mandate to the coalition to ensure a stable government in J&K", he said.

Hussain stressed that only a stable government can guarantee development and prosperity in the region, urging voters to be vigilant of the BJP's tactics.

"It is only because of the Supreme Court's intervention that elections are being held in J&K," he added. "Now, the BJP is trying to manipulate the outcome by supporting independents and smaller factions, hoping for a fractured mandate and an unstable government."

"This deceptive strategy is designed to allow them to exploit the Governor's office for their benefit. We must be aware of their ploys," Hussain warned.

The Congress leader highlighted the significance of the elections, saying, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are finally getting the chance to exercise their democratic rights after years of waiting. The BJP, which has been ruling the state through its proxy, the Lieutenant Governor's office, owes us answers. They make grand promises, but what about their track record?"

Reflecting on the past, Hussain pointed out that J&K was once a leader in healthcare, education, and infrastructure development, and questioned the BJP's contribution over the past decade. "Where is their report card? How many people have they lifted out of poverty?" he asked.

Hussain also raised concerns about the rising drug menace in the region. "The BJP's biggest achievement has been spreading the scourge of drugs. Is there a connection between the drugs seized at Gujarat port and the rising addiction in J&K?" he questioned, citing a report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee that states 13.5 lakh youth in J&K are trapped in drug addiction.

He challenged the BJP to present a clear roadmap to tackle the drug crisis and accused the party of indulging in empty rhetoric. "Instead of addressing the real issues, they are attacking opposition leaders and their families," he remarked.

Hussain also criticized the BJP for its failure to create jobs, recalling the party's 2014 promise to provide 2 crore jobs annually. "Outsiders are winning lucrative contracts while locals are left behind," he added.

The Congress leader also expressed concern about the state of J&K's education sector, citing plummeting enrollment rates, and unscheduled power cuts. He assured that Congress would guarantee a better future, starting with a comprehensive social, economic, and caste census to ensure justice and equality for all.