Enforcement agencies in the poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir seized Rs 127.46 crore worth of cash, drugs, liquors, and freebees after the announcement of Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

In a bid to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field for all contestants, enforcement agencies across Jammu and Kashmir have seized a significant amount of cash, drugs, and liquor after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. This move is aimed at preventing the use of these items to influence voters in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

The seizures, valued at Rs 127.46 crore, were made by various enforcement agencies, including the Police Department, SGST/CT, and NCB. This massive haul underscores the commitment of the authorities to ensure free and fair elections in the Union Territory.

"In the entire Union territory, from the date of the announcement of elections, material or cash of around Rs 127.46 crore has been seized. These include cash, liquor, drugs, and other freebies seized by the Police Department valuing Rs 115.23 crore", Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K P K Pole informed in an official statement.

After the announcement of the election on August 16, the Election Commission of India has implemented stringent measures to prevent any malpractices or electoral irregularities.

To achieve this objective, the Election Department has established a robust monitoring system. A Command and Control Room has been set up at the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office in Jammu and Srinagar to track election-related activities and compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. Additionally, mini-control rooms have been established in every DEO office, functioning round-the-clock.

These control rooms are equipped with advanced technology to monitor electronic media channels, and social media platforms, and detect any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Upon detection, the concerned Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer issues notices to ensure prompt action.

Furthermore, the control rooms have a live feed of all polling stations and GPS tracking of vehicles used for poll parties. This ensures real-time monitoring and swift response to any potential issues.

The Election Department has appreciated the efforts of enforcement agencies in ensuring free and fair assembly elections across the Union Territory. The seizures made so far demonstrate the effectiveness of these measures and serve as a deterrent to those attempting to influence the electoral process.

As the elections approach, the authorities remain vigilant and committed to upholding the sanctity of the democratic process and ensuring a fair and transparent election in Jammu and Kashmir.

21 government employees suspended for participating in political activities

The CEO of J&K has initiated action against 21 government employees, ad-hoc and casual labourers after they were found to have taken part in election campaigning with a view to ensuring transparency in ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Acting swiftly on detailed ground inquiry reports, 21 employees found involved in political campaigning have been placed under suspension while five ad-hoc employees including casual labourers and others against whom the charges of involvement in political campaigning were proved have been disengaged", informed CEO.

20 employees attached in other offices

Meanwhile, 20 employees have been shifted out of the offices where they were posted and attached to other offices to ensure that they do not indulge in such behaviour which raises suspicion of their involvement in campaigning or favouring any particular party or candidate.

The CEO further informed that notices have been issued to 15 employees against whom the complaints of involvement in campaigning have been received and their cases are under investigation. Besides, about 51 complaints have been closed as the detailed inquiry proved that employees were not involved in political campaigning.