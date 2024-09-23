A remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has made headlines with an impressive 100% voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly elections.

Despite lacking basic amenities like road connectivity, the villagers of the Gorrow village in the Bunjwan area of the Inderwal Assembly segment of Kishtwar district have set an inspiring example for the entire nation. This remarkable feat showcases the community's commitment to democracy and civic engagement.

The village's achievement is particularly notable given the challenges its residents face. With limited access to essential services, they have demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm and dedication to exercising their right to vote. Their mass participation has been hailed as a success story for democracy throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout in the first phase, with an impressive 77.23% of eligible voters casting their ballots. This surpasses the overall voter turnout of 58.85% recorded across Jammu and Kashmir. The villagers' exemplary participation has sent a powerful message about the importance of civic engagement and the power of democracy.

The success of this remote village serves as a beacon of hope for the region, highlighting the potential for active citizenship and community engagement. As the assembly elections continue, their story will inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Deputy Commissioner takes a strenuous six-hour trek to reach the village

"This remote village has set an example for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir by 100 percent polling", Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajesh Kumar Shavan told the International Bussiness Times. He said that braving all odds villagers' success story will inspire the voters all over the J&K and in the country also.

To facilitate the voters for achieving a significant milestone, the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, undertook a strenuous six-hour trek to reach the Gorrow polling station in the Bonjwah area of the Inderwal Assembly Constituency.

The journey to Gorrow is not for the faint-hearted. It involves crossing a steep height of 8,000 feet through challenging terrain, followed by a steep descent across the hill. This polling station falls under the P-2 and P+1 transport plan, highlighting the logistical challenges the voters and officials face.

Accompanying the Deputy Commissioner were several key officials, including ACD Phulail Singh, AD FSC&CS Shafkat Keen, Tehsildar Bonjwah Irshad Ahmed, Tehsildar Drabshalla Tejinder Singh, NLMT Riyaz Ahmed Butt, and ExEn PDD Altaf Hussain, among others.

Villagers' 100 percent polling is hailed as a success story for democracy

The Gorrow polling station has set a remarkable benchmark by achieving a 100% voter turnout in the first phase of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024. The polling took place on September 18, 2024.

Upon his arrival, Commissioner Shavan and his team were given a grand welcome by the locals. The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the voters, congratulating them for their exemplary participation and commitment to the democratic process. He felicitated the voters and the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the polling station with flowers, in the presence of other officers.

Inspiring village lacks basic amenities

'Despite being a remote village in Block Bonjwah, Inderwal constituency, and facing multiple challenges such as the absence of road and mobile connectivity, the people of Gorrow demonstrated collective will and commitment to exercise their democratic rights by ensuring that every registered voter cast their vote. The BLO of Gorrow informed the Deputy Commissioner that a multi-pronged approach was adopted to ensure that all voters, including those working outside the district, were facilitated to be present on voting day and cast their vote.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Shavan congratulated the voters for their outstanding performance. He emphasized that this milestone of 100 percent turnout stands as a beacon of hope for many other villages in the Union Territory that continue to struggle with low voter participation.

He reiterated that the achievement of Gorrow reflects the increasing awareness of electoral processes, driven by effective voter education initiatives under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign led by the District Election Office Kishtwar, alongside the people's civic responsibility.

He stated that 100 percent participation in this election is not only a demonstration of the villagers' commitment to democracy but also an inspiration for the entire district.

"It is the people's power that makes democracy thrive, and Gorrow has shown how an empowered and aware community can lead by example," he added.

The highlight of the event was the sharing of experiences by first-time voters, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, and the concerned BLO, illustrating how this milestone was achieved through collective and collaborative efforts with the support of the district administration and Election Authority.

First time a DC visited the village

The people of Gorrow village also praised the Deputy Commissioner for his maiden visit to this remote area, noting that this was the first time a Deputy Commissioner had reached their village. The day was marked by a mega celebration by enthusiastic locals, voters, officers, and officials to commemorate the milestone.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Shiroti and Naki Villages en route and met with local people, further strengthening the bond between the administration and the community.