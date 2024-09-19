The first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections saw a significant voter turnout of 58.85 percent polling, marking the highest participation in 35 years.

Polling was conducted peacefully across 24 Assembly constituencies spread over seven districts, with no major incidents reported, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Pole.

Among the districts, Kishtwar recorded the highest voter turnout at 77.23 percent followed by Doda at 69.33 percent and Ramban at 67.71 percent.

On the lower end, Pulwama saw a turnout of 46.03 percent with Shopian slightly higher at 53.64 percent. This phase surpassed previous election turnouts, largely due to improved security, active political campaigns, and initiatives by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Voter enthusiasm was evident at 3,276 polling stations, with notable participation from women, youth, and elderly citizens. Special accommodations were made for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens, ensuring an inclusive voting process. One polling station in each AC was managed exclusively by women and PwDs, further reflecting the ECI's commitment to inclusivity.

In addition, 24 special polling stations were set up in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi for Kashmiri migrants. For the first time, a home-voting facility was introduced, allowing elderly and disabled voters to cast their ballots from home.

The Election Commission noted that this voter turnout surpassed the 58.58 percent recorded in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with enthusiastic participation from all sections of society. The smooth conduct of polling was supported by robust security arrangements, strategic planning, and webcasting at all polling stations.

Building on the successful foundation of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, peaceful and enthusiastic voting marked the beginning of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy turnout in a befitting reply to anti-democratic forces

Voters from all sections of society responded to the 'call of democracy' wholeheartedly, reaffirming the confidence expressed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of assembly elections that people of J&K will give a befitting reply to the nefarious forces attempting to disrupt the electoral process.

Long queues of voters at the polling stations showcased to the entire world, the deep trust and confidence of the people of J&K in the democratic exercise. Polling in the first phase recorded an approximate voter turnout of 58.85 percent.

Long queues of voters at polling stations

Polling was held across 3276 Polling Stations established in 24 assembly constituencies spanning seven districts namely, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Ramban, and Doda. In each of the seven districts where voting was held today, the voting participation exceeded the participation during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The performance builds on the trend witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir which saw a voter turnout of 58.58 percent at polling stations, the highest in the last 35 years.

Women Managed Polling Stations

The elections were also truly participative and encompassing in nature as reflected in the data on cVIGIL usage. Since the start of the elections and till 18.09.2024, 355 complaints against electoral malpractices were disposed of with a disposal rate of 98.3 percent which reduced campaign clutter and noise.

Commission cracks down on illegal means to sway voters

While taking a facilitative approach to the legitimate requests of candidates and political parties, the Commission has firmly cracked down on illegitimate means to sway voters.

Powered by technology and intelligence-based targeted action, ECs persistent efforts for inducement-free elections, have led to seizures worth Rs 124.3 crores in J&K as of 18.09.2024, with a firm crackdown on supply and distribution of drugs and narcotics which recorded seizures worth Rs. 107.9 Cr. Freebies amounting to over Rs. 15 Crore have also been seized. Enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to curb the menace of money power in the upcoming phases.