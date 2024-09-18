Although candidates of all political parties are in the fray for the first phase of Assembly elections, the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a crucial test in this phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, with 219 candidates vying for 24 seats.

The party's stakes are particularly high in south Kashmir, where 16 constituencies are polling smoothly. These constituencies have traditionally been strongholds of the PDP, providing significant political support to the party.

Iltija Mufti is fighting the first electoral battle of her brief political career and today's polling will decide her faith.

Today's polling will not only decide the political future of Iltija Mufti but also will be a deciding factor in making the PDP a force in the political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

In south Kashmir, polling is going on in 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara – Bijbehara, Shangus – Anantnag East and Pahalgam.

In Jammu Division, eight assembly constituencies comprising Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder–Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal where brisk polling is going on for the first phase of the electoral process.

Key Contests:

Iltija Mufti's Electoral Debut: PDP has fielded Iltija Mufti, daughter of party president Mehbooba Mufti, from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat, a Mufti family stronghold.

Congress Stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Mir: Mir is contesting from South Kashmir's Dooru Assembly segment.

BJP's Sunil Sharma: Sharma's future is at stake as he contests the Padder-Nagsani seat in Kishtwar district.

Polling Details:

Polling in 24 assembly segments across Jammu and Kashmir is going on for the first phase of Assembly elections.

3,276 polling stations have been set up across seven districts, with 302 in urban areas and 2,974 in rural regions.

Over 14,000 polling personnel are managing the voting process.

Significance:

This election marks the first time Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last assembly election was held in 2014. The outcome will not only decide Iltija Mufti's political future but also determine the PDP's relevance in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape

41.17 Percent Voter Turnout Till 1 PM

A voter turnout of 41.17 percent was recorded till I pm in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, a turnout of 41.17 percent was recorded in the first two hours of polling. In Jammu and Kashmir, maximum polling was recorded at 60 percent in the Inderwal Assembly constituency of Kishtwar district, followed by 56-36 percent in Padder-Nagsani of same district.

The maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Pahalgam at 47 percent. It was followed by 41.30 percent in Dooru and Kokernag (ST) at 40.00 percent.

The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling is underway in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory.