Three days after the gruesome Dangri massacre in which six unarmed civilians including two minors were killed in twin terror attacks, the Union Government has decided to deploy additional forces into the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

These forces have been rushed to the twin border districts to launch massive combing and search operations to flush out terrorists hiding in the forest areas of this mountainous belt of Jammu province.

Reports said that in a bid to enhance security setup in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, authorities on Wednesday are deploying a large number of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies to secure minority areas in the region.

The 18 CRPF companies - approximately 1,800 personnel - will be rushed to the Jammu region for deployment mainly in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

As per reports, eight CRPF companies will be deployed very soon from nearby locations of deployment in Jammu and Kashmir while 10 CRPF companies are being rushed from Delhi. CRPF companies are being deployed for strengthening security in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Six persons including two minors killed in twin terror attacks

Six persons, including two minor children, were killed and many more injured in twin terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri district.

Within hours after killing four civilians on Sunday evening, terrorists trigged a massive blast in the same village on Monday morning claiming the lives of two minor children.

According to the details, the blast was reported in Dangri village, near the house of a civilian who was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday. Unconfirmed reports said that after selectively targeting three families of the minority community in the Dangri village, terrorists planted an IED outside the house of one of the victims.

J&K Police already announced Rs 10L reward

As reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 for anyone giving information about the terrorists involved in the Rajouri attack.

Police said, "Anybody sharing specific information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome terror attack at Dangri Rajouri shall be rewarded Rs 10 lakhs".