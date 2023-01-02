Making a mockery of the security arrangements, terrorists within hours after killing four civilians in Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district trigged a massive blast in the same village on Monday morning claiming the lives of two minor children.

Two children died after an explosion that rocked Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Monday. Four others were injured in the explosion.

According to the details, the blast was reported in Dangri village, near the house of a civilian who was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday. Unconfirmed reports said that after selectively targeting three families of the minority community in the Dangri village, terrorists planted an IED outside the house of one of the victims.

"This morning when a large number of people were gathered outside the victim's house, a big explosion took place in which half a dozen persons were seriously injured and later two minors succumbed to the injuries", reports said.

Forces failed to detect IEDs despite conducting combing and search operation

Anger is brewing among people against security forces for their failure to detect Improvised Explosive Devises (IEDs) planted by the terrorists after conducting selective killings of the members of the minority community.

Reports said that after terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing most of the villagers shifted the injured to the hospital. Some of the villagers ran away from the village. Taking advantage of the situation, terrorists planted three IEDs in the houses of the victims. This morning, terrorists executed a blast with one IED.

Shockingly, after the terror attack on Sunday evening, security forces including J&K Police conducted combing and search operations in the village but they failed to detect the IEDs planted by terrorists.

As reported earlier, three terrorists opened fire targeting three houses of the minority community at village Daangri, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town on Monday evening killing four civilians including a father-son duo and a PHE employee, and injuring six others.

The terror attack came just days after two civilians were killed outside an Army gate in Rajouri town amid reports that they were gunned down by the terrorists.

The deceased have been identified as Pritam Sharma, 56, son of Lal Chand and his 33-year-old son Ashish Kumar, Deepak Kumar, 23, son of Rajinder Kumar, a PHE employee, and Sheetal Kumar, 48, son of Sat Pal, all residents of Dangri.

Injured airlifted to the GMC Jammu are Rohit Pandit, 35, son of Gopal Dass and Shubam Sharma, 20, son of Pritam Sharma. Four injured admitted in the GMC Rajouri are Pawan Kumar, 38, son of Sat Pal, Saroj Bala, 35, wife of Sheetal Kumar, Sushil Kumar, 40, son of Kundal Lal and Urishi Sharma, 17, daughter of Sheetal Kumar.

LG Manoj Sinha condemns the terror attack; announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and government job

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack in Rajouri. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, tweets office of LG J&K", LG tweeted.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in a dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure the best treatment to injured", tweets the office of LG J&K.

Lieutenant Governor has been constantly monitoring the situation in the Rajouri district.

He is in touch with senior officers of security forces and police besides the district administration of Rajouri.

Sinha directed for immediate airlifting of seriously injured civilians from Rajouri to Jammu for providing them best medicare facilities.

