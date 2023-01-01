A day after the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh reiterated the resolve of the police to eradicate the terror ecosystem in 2023, terrorists attacked a minority village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the new year and killed three innocent civilians.

"Firing took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri. A search operation has been launched in the area", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said.

Reports said that three people were killed and 13 others were injured in alleged indiscriminate firing at them by unknown gunmen near Ram Temple in Dangri village of Rajouri district on Sunday.

A police officer said that the firing incident took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri.

"An incident of firing allegedly by two armed men reported in village Dangri village, about eight kilometers from Rajouri. Some people were injured and some reported succumbed to their injuries. Police and the Army rushed to the spot. Further details follow," the officer said, adding, "Search operation has been launched in the area".

Quoting Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri, a news agency reported that three people were brought dead.

"In all ten people were brought to the hospital and three among them were brought dead. Seven others have been admitted and are under treatment." He said two among them are critically injured and are being operated upon. "We are hopeful that we will be able to save two critically injured people." He said that five other injured persons are stable. "The three people declared brought dead had multiple injuries."

Earlier search operation was launched in Rajouri after suspicious movement of terrorists

Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation in villages close to the Line of Control in Rajouri after suspicious movement of terrorists was observed in forward locations in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Official sources said that the Indian Army as well as J&K police launched search operations in villages close to LoC. They said that the area has been kept under close surveillance with senior officers of J&K police as well as the Indian Army also patrolling these villages.