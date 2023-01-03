Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday asserted that those involved in the gruesome killings of six innocent civilians including two minors in the Dangri village of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir would be brought to justice soon.

He said that killings would be avenged as forces have already started a comprehensive operation to track down terrorists involved in these killings.

The Lieutenant Governor met the family members of civilians who were killed in the heinous terror attack in Rajouri and expressed his condolences. He assured the family members about the support of the entire nation as well as the government.

He said the government is committed to eliminating terrorism from the Union Territory and helping the affected families.

A total of six people were killed in two attacks on civilians at Dangri village—four on Sunday evening when terrorists opened fire on houses, and two in an IED blast Monday morning—triggering a protest by the members of the minority community.

"I have heard several people among you. It is a commitment of the government of India to stamp out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir," the LG told the protesters. He was accompanied by the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior police and civil officers.

He further assured them that the administration is committed to looking after the needs and issues of all the families. Subsequently, he held a meeting with the Sarpanch of Dangri village, DDC, BDC members, and the families of the terror victims.

Perpetrators of terror attack would be punished very soon

"We have given full freedom to the security forces and I want to assure the people that the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for this despicable attack. It is our firm resolve to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem," Lt Governor observed during the meeting.

He also said that the Village Development Committee VDC will be strengthened immediately and an in-depth investigation will be carried out into the incident. He also visited the site of the attack followed by a security meeting with top officials of JKP, CAPF, and the Army at the District Headquarters.

Lt Governor said death cannot be compensated, it is an irreparable loss. He had announced Rs.10 Lakh and a government job to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in the attack. DGP Dilbag Singh, ACS Home RK Goyal, Divisional Commissioner, ADGP, and leaders of various political parties were also present in the meeting with families and Sarpanch.

"Your feelings will be fully respected," the LG told the protesting people, who raised questions on the security situation in Rajouri and also said the withdrawal of weapons from Village Defence Committees (VDCs) have made them "sitting ducks" to terrorists.

On Sunday evening, terrorists opened fire at three houses in Dangri village, killing four civilians and injuring six others, according to officials. Fourteen hours later, an IED blast took place near the house of Pritam Lal, a victim of the terror attack on Sunday evening, locals said.

There were several people, including Lal's relatives, in the house when the blast took place at around 9.30 am. This blast killed two cousins—Sanvi Sharma (16) and Vihan Kumar Sharma (4) -- and left six people injured.