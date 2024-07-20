Political parties and student bodies urged the Union Government to evacuate students of Jammu and Kashmir trapped in Bangladesh following ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.

Hundreds of students from Jammu and Kashmir, especially from Kashmir Valley, have been studying in different medical colleges in Bangladesh.

After Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and the National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi highlighted the plight of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has written to the Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, urging him to assist in the relocation and ensure the safety of thousands of Indian students, including students from Kashmir, who are currently studying in various universities and colleges across Bangladesh amidst escalating violence and unrest.

The JKSA has appealed to the Indian government to take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of over 3,500 Kashmiri students who are studying in different colleges and universities in Bangladesh. In a letter addressed to the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, the association highlighted the request, which was made in light of the escalating protests against the 30% quota in government jobs in Bangladesh. The protests have led to several deaths and injuries.

He expressed concern over the safety and well-being of Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir, who have been living in constant fear and anxiety. He said that we have received numerous distress calls from students pleading for immediate relocation to safer environments. The ongoing violence has significantly disrupted the students' academic activities and posed serious threats to their lives. Parents have also expressed deep worry about their children's safety due to the violence and unrest.

NC, PDP appeals to the External Affairs Ministry to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students

The NC and the PDP already appealed to the external affairs ministry to ensure the safe passage and return of Kashmiri students from Bangladesh amid violent protests in the neighbouring country over demands for an end to a quota system in jobs.

"Dear @MEAIndia, please ensure the safe passage and return of Kashmiri students from Bangladesh amidst the ongoing unrest. Parents of these students are extremely worried as there is no or little communication," NC leader and Srinagar Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said in a post on X.

As protests & turmoil grip Bangladesh I urge @DrSJaishankar to urgently intervene & ensure safety of thousands of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh. Internet services being suspended has only added to the distress of their parents. Immediate steps must be taken to bring them back… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 19, 2024

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said immediate steps must be taken to bring Kashmiri students back.

"As protests & turmoil grip Bangladesh I urge @DrSJaishankar to urgently intervene and ensure the safety of thousands of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh. Internet services being suspended has only added to the distress of their parents. Immediate steps must be taken to bring them back home," she said on X.