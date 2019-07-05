Live

Budget 2019 Live: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in Parliament on Friday, July 5. The Union Budget 2019-20 will be presented at 11 am. At a time when the country is witnessing a sharp slowdown in India's economic growth, Sitharaman's main focus will be to revive economic growth through higher investments. Apart from revving growth, rising fiscal deficit and slowdown in consumer demand are other two challenges that Sitharaman would likely focus on addressing. Stay with ibtimes.co.in to get all the live updates from Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2019 speech.

Live Updates