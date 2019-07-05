Budget 2019 Live: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in Parliament on Friday, July 5. The Union Budget 2019-20 will be presented at 11 am. At a time when the country is witnessing a sharp slowdown in India's economic growth, Sitharaman's main focus will be to revive economic growth through higher investments. Apart from revving growth, rising fiscal deficit and slowdown in consumer demand are other two challenges that Sitharaman would likely focus on addressing. Stay with ibtimes.co.in to get all the live updates from Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2019 speech.
Live Updates
Sitharaman breaks tradition, spotted with red budget folder
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke the brown Budget briefcase tradition and was spotted holding budget papers in a red folder. Sitharaman posed along with her team, including MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary S C Garg, outside the Finance Ministry in the North Block with the Union Budget-2019 documents.
Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Ministry of Finance
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Ministry of Finance. She will present the Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha today at 11 am.
Sensex trades above 40,000 ahead of Budget 2019
Ahead of the Union Budget 2019, Sensex has hit 40,000 for the first time since June 11. The Sensex gained 104.96 points at 40,013.02 and the Nifty50 rose 28.20 points to 11,975.