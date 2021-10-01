Continuing its campaign against terrorism in Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday eliminated an unidentified terrorist in the Rakhama area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. Within minutes after eliminating a terrorist in Shopian, security forces arrested one terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow", Kashmir zone police tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

Reports said that after getting information about the presence of some terrorists in Shopian, a joint team of the police and Army launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on early Friday morning in Rakhama.

As the joint team of forces was heading towards the spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter in which one terrorist was killed.

Newly recruited LeT terrorist held with pistol

One LeT terrorist was arrested along with a pistol and ammunition in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorist was arrested from an orchard of Nikloora village of Pulwama where he was hiding.

According to Police, the identity of the arrested terrorist has been established as Shamim Sofi son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi resident of Nikloora. He associated with LeT and was active since July this year. The nabbed terrorist was a fresh recruit and was assigned the job of target killing.

"Pulwama Police and security forces apprehended one categorized terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Shamim Sofi son of Gh Mohammad Sofi of Nikloora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered", police said.

According to police on a specific input generated by Pulwama Police, a search operation was launched jointly by police Pulwama, 55RR of the Army, and 182 CRPF in the orchards of village Nikloora.

"During search one terrorist was spotted and challenged. The terrorist was later apprehended, and one pistol and other ammunition was recovered from his possession", reports said.

Ammunition recovered in Rajouri

A small cache of rusted ammunition was recovered by a police party in the Budhal area in Rajouri district on late Thursday evening.

According to police, some anti-national elements have kept some ammunition in a bag in the Budhal area of Rajouri. During the search of the bag, 25 rusted rounds of LMG and a broken magazine were found.

A case under FIR number 104/21 under sections 120-B/121/122 IPC, 7/25 IA Act has been registered in this regard.