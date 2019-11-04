The tehsildar of Abdullapurmet Mandal in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district was set ablaze inside her office on Monday, November 4, by an unidentified person at around 1.30 pm.

According to reports, two other employees have also been injured in the incident while trying to rescue Vijaya. A pending land issue is suspected to be the motive behind the attack.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police are trying to gather details of the assailant. The body of the victim has been taken to a hospital for postmortem.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates.)