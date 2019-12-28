On December 16, 2017, the Pentagon admitted that a secret investigation program named Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Program (AATIP) was carried out to unveil mysteries surrounding unidentified flying objects that appear in US Navy sites. In the meantime, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released two footages that show a mysterious spacecraft screeching across the skies by defying all laws of physics.

UFO clips were real deal

After some months, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare revealed that the clips released by To The Stars Academy were authentic, and he made it clear that those footages were not authorized to be released in the first place.

Now, a conspiracy theory YouTube channel has outlandishly claimed that the infamous USS Nimitz UFO incident could be the proof of already operational space force. It should be noted that Donald Trump, the United States president had given instruction to launch a sixth branch of the military to combat threats in the space.

Is Space Force already operational?

However, conspiracy theorists who operate the YouTube channel 'Third Phase of Moon' believe that the space force has been operational for years, and the military has secretly tested several anti-gravity vessels made using reverse engineering.

"In my opinion, the tic-tac and that technology we have in our assets and they're just not letting anyone know it's in their assets. They have this in their archive – it's reverse-engineered from alien tech but we've had it 30/40 years," said Blake Cousins, the conspiracy theorists who operate the Third Phase of Moon, in an exclusive talk with Daily Star.

The conspiracy theorists also added that the tic-tac technology used in the Nimitz UFO will be unveiled to the public in 2020.

"The tic-tac will be revealed to the public. Will that be in 2020 when the Space Force is made public? I have a feeling it might," added Blake cousins.