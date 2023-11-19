And the wait is over. All eyes are on India v Australia's final World Cup 2023. From predictions to prayers, social media is abuzz with best wishes for Team India and hoping India brings the cup home.

From celebrities to cricketers are watching the match live from Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad with bated breath for India to win.

Kapil Dev claims BCCI 'forgot' to invite him to the 2023 World Cup final,

As per reports, the BCCI has plans to honour invited all the ex-World Cup-winning captains from the past.

However, India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev is not present at the arena. Kapil Dev claimed that he 'was not invited to the event.'

Speaking to ABP, Kapil De said, "I wasn't invited. They didn't call me so I did not go. (Unhone nai bulaya mein nai gaya..)As simple as that. I wanted the whole '83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it's such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget."

The man who got us the first world cup wasn't invited because he supported Indian Wrestlers during Protest against government



Shame on Jay Shah ?#INDvsAUSfinal #CWC2023Final #KapilDev pic.twitter.com/Ige9cagCjs — Satyam Patel | ?... (@SatyamInsights) November 19, 2023

At the stadium with Modi-ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia,Anurag Singh Thakur,Nisith Pramanik, Former CJIUday Umesh Lalit,AssamCM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya CM Sangma, #Fraudev and many alltu faaltus. Free tickets for all. Winner of world cup #KapilDev is not even invited. pic.twitter.com/DebC7WR1B0 — Geeta Madhavan (@TruthNo_7) November 19, 2023

Netizens were miffed were irked upon knowing that the cricketing legend wasn't invited.

A user wrote, "Extremely pathetic, sad and petty..."

Another mentioned, "The man who got us the first World Cup wasn't invited..."

Extremely pathetic, sad and petty.



WE LOVE YOU KAPIL#KapilDev pic.twitter.com/C7gTJ1D90z — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) November 19, 2023

Under Kapil Dev's leadership, India secured its first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. At the Lord's, the Indian team bowled out the star-studded West Indies for 140 runs, triumphing in the 60-over format final.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika, and Shah Rukh Khan among others are in the stands cheering for India.

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill was dismissed for a single-digit score; Rohit added 47(31) balls before getting out to Glenn Maxwell.