And the wait is over. All eyes are on India v Australia's final World Cup 2023. From predictions to prayers, social media is abuzz with best wishes for Team India and hoping India brings the cup home.

From celebrities to cricketers are watching the match live from Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad with bated breath for India to win.

Kapil dev

Kapil Dev claims BCCI 'forgot' to invite him to the 2023 World Cup final,

As per reports, the BCCI has plans to honour invited all the ex-World Cup-winning captains from the past.

However, India's first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev is not present at the arena. Kapil Dev claimed that he 'was not invited to the event.'

Speaking to ABP, Kapil De said, "I wasn't invited. They didn't call me so I did not go. (Unhone nai bulaya mein nai gaya..)As simple as that. I wanted the whole '83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it's such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget."

Netizens were miffed were irked upon knowing that the cricketing legend wasn't invited.

A user wrote, "Extremely pathetic, sad and petty..."

Another mentioned, "The man who got us the first World Cup wasn't invited..."

Under Kapil Dev's leadership, India secured its first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. At the Lord's, the Indian team bowled out the star-studded West Indies for 140 runs, triumphing in the 60-over format final.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika, and Shah Rukh Khan among others are in the stands cheering for India.

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill was dismissed for a single-digit score; Rohit added 47(31) balls before getting out to Glenn Maxwell.

