Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people on the Constitution Day, saying that on this day the Constituent Assembly had passed the Constitution, and it was unfortunate that the first amendment was made to curtail the right to expression and speech.

"This day, November 26, is extremely significant on one more account. It was on this very day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly had passed and adopted the Constitution of India," he said.

"In 2015, when were celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, then we had thought to celebrate it as Constitution Day and since then we have been celebrating it as the Constitution Day and I greet the people of the country," the Prime Minister said in his 107th episode of monthly broadcast programme of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Recalling the efforts of the Constitution Committee, the Prime Minister said, "We all know that it took two years eleven months and eighteen days to prepare the Constitution. Sachidanand ji was the oldest member to prepare the Constitution and they studied Constitutions of 60 countries and then the draft for Indian Constitution was prepared. After it was given a final form, there were more than 2,000 amendments and after the Constitution was adopted in 1950 since then over 106 times there have been amendments made in the Constitution."

He said that as per time, circumstances and situation many governments made amendments in the Constitution.

"It's unfortunate that the first amendment was made to curtail the freedom of speech and freedom of expression. Similarly in the 44th amendment the mistakes made during Emergency were rectified," the Prime Minister said while taking a jibe at the previous governments.

He further said that it is also encouraging that 15 members of the Committee for Constitution nominated were women.

"Hansa Mehta was among them who had raised the voice for women's rights and justice. At that time, India was one of the few countries where women were given the right to vote by the Constitution," he said.

He also said that only when everyone participates in nation building, everyone can develop.

"I am satisfied that following the same vision of the Constitution makers, the Parliament of India has now passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act'," PM Modi said, adding that this Act is an example of its will power and will prove a boon to give more strength to India's development.

The Prime Minister also said that just as the success of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' is becoming an inspiration; the success of 'Vocal For Local' is opening the doors to a 'Developed India - Prosperous India'.

He said that recently during the festivals of Diwali, Bhai dooj and Chhath puja business worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore was witnessed and people eagerly bought products made in the country.

The vocal for local programme is giving strength to our economy and is also becoming a guarantee for employment.

He stressed that now even kids seek the packing of the products if it's Made in India and many people now ordering products online also check the country of origin of the products.

The Prime Minister also questioned the people of choosing foreign destinations for their weddings and asked if it is necessary.

"If we celebrate these functions among the people here, then the money of the country will remain in the country and many people will get a chance to do something during the marriage functions," he said.

Hailing the government's step of promoting digital payments, the Prime Minister said that this is the second Diwali when the use of cash for buying products has gone down.

"Now people are more inclined towards digital payments, which is more encouraging," he said.

He also urged the people to decide that for a month they will not make cash payments and use digital transactions for payments.

"The digital revolution has made this possible in the country now," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that intelligence, ideas and innovation has become the identity of India's youth.

"With the combination of technology their intellectual properties are also growing and this is a big step to enhance the country's capability.

"You will be pleased to know that there has been a growth of 31 per cent in India's patent applications from India in 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)