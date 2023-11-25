Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sortie in the Tejas fighter jet, saying that the experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities

The Prime MInister shared the photographs of his flying in Tejas fighter jets earlier on Saturday and said: "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air Force, DRDO and HAL as well as all Indians," Modi said.

Tejas is a single-seater fighter aircraft but the Prime Minister took a sortie in the twin-seat trainer variant operated by the Air Force and the Navy.

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter aircraft and is designed to take offensive air support and provide close combat support for ground operations.

The LCA was built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and was primarily designed for the Indian Air Force but a naval variant of the Tejas is being tested to undertake Ground Maritime Operations.

(With inputs from IANS)