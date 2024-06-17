Ahead of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha has become a victim of some incessant trolling. Even in this day and age, trolls have been attacking the Heeramandi actress for marrying into a Muslim family despite being a Hindu. Now, a picture of Sonakshi spending some quality time with Zaheer and his parents has taken over social media.

In the picture, Sonakshi and her in-laws are all smiles and happily posing. Zaheer and Iqbal are reportedly going to get married on June 23. The duo will reportedly have a registered wedding followed by a reception party. Trolls have been taking to Sonakshi's picture to leave distasteful comments. "If you all are one, unfollow this lady," wrote a user.

Gets trolled

"Couldn't she find a Hindu guy?" asked a user. "Congratulations on turning from Sinha to a Iqbal," another user commented. "I dreamt of a Hindu rashtra but that would only remain a dream," a social media user wrote. "Unfollow her and show her her place," another social media user commented. "Hate you sonakshi, couldn't you find a Hindu?" a comment read.

"Why are you getting married to a Muslim, no Hindus left?" read another comment. "What was the need?" read one more comment. "Being a Hindu, you are marrying a Muslim, which religion says this? Even after being such a big influencer, you are doing such a lowly act?" one more of the comments read.

Sonakshi reacts to wedding news

Sonakshi Sinha has also reacted to the news of her wedding and urged people to mind their own business. "Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?"