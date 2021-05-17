Sumona Chakravarti's revelation that she is battling stage four of endometriosis has sent people into a state of shock. The Kapil Sharma Show actor has revealed that she has been suffering from the disease for almost a decade now. Sumona also revealed that even though she is unemployed, she manages to make ends meet for the family through the money she has. The actress's fans and followers have sent messages to her ever since she opened up about her health condition.

Now, reacting to suffering endometriosis, Sumona has said that she is doing okay. She said, "The idea was to spread awareness about a health ailment #endometriosis which is as common as PCOD/diabetes probably. Am glad a lot of young girls, women, doctors, husbands reaching out on behalf of their wives.. have responded and realised how important it is to give it the medical attention it requires."

Chakravarti further said, "As far as I am concerned, I am doing okay. Been managing it medically for as long as I can remember. So thank you all for the duas and the prayers. Peace and love." Earlier, Sumona had revealed that opening up about something as personal as her health update was difficult but she wanted to show to people that everyone is dealing with some thing or the other and "all that glitters is not gold".

"Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for the past few years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our battles to fight," Sumona had said.