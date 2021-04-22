It's a happy time for the team of the Kapil Sharma Show. After Kapil Sharma became a parent for the second time and Sugandha Mishra (who was once a part of the show) announced her engagement news with Sanket Bhosale, all eyes are on Sumona Chakravarti.

The ace comedian who has been a face of the popular comedy show for several years was recently seen holidaying in Andaman. Sumona, who is enjoying her time at the exotic Andaman islands, shared several breathtaking pictures of herself from her vacay.

However, what caught our attention was the "mystery man" who has been holidaying with Sumona. Though Sumona didn't divulge anything about him, fans were quick to jump to conclusions. Many felt it has to be Sumona's beau as why would she go on a vacation with a relative and many even wondered if Sumona has secretly gotten engaged. As per a report in Bollywoodlife, the man is Mohit Midha, Sumona's good friend. The report said that the two met during their vacation at the island.

In other news, Sugandha Mishra surprised everyone when she announced her engagement with Sanket Bhosale. The duo shared loved-up pics to break the news of their engagement and revealed that their wedding date is April 26, 2021.

"It feels like what... Salman bhai didn't do, I am going to do that. That's a big thing (laughs). I am getting jitters, but it's also a very nice feeling. Finally, it's happening. Jaise hota hai na do pyaar karne walon ke beech zamana aa jata hai, vaise corona aa chuka hai. It's a complete filmy scene out here. In fact, we were trying (to get married) last year too, but we had to postpone it because of Covid. Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government," Bhosale told Pinkvilla.