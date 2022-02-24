Under the large-scale attack from Russia, Ukraine has pleaded for New Delhi's intervention. Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Dr. Igor Polikha, has appealed to India for assistance in combating Vladimir Putin's unprovoked aggression.

"Right now, we're asking, pleading for India's cooperation," the envoy said. Whenever a totalitarian dictatorship attacks a democratic state, India should fully embrace its global role, he said. Ukraine is keeping a close eye on India's position and is "deeply dissatisfied" with it so far, according to the envoy.

He further went on to add, "Modi Ji is one of the most powerful & respected leaders in the world. I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi Ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over."

In this context, Ukraine anticipates a favourable response from the Indian authorities, he said. "We anticipate Modi Ji to try to persuade Putin in some way," he continued. A day earlier, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin described India as a "responsible global force" that approaches global events in an "independent and balanced" manner.

There have already been civilian casualties, and Ukraine is seeking India's assistance to avoid a new catastrophe, according to the Ukrainian envoy's plea. "On the outskirts of the capital, some attacks took place. Some of the strikes took place far within Ukraine's borders. "We're hearing the first reports of deaths among our troops and the civilian populace" he stated. Dr. Polikha added that his country welcomes "any form of support" from anywhere in the world, whether it is economic, political, military, or other.

According to a Reuters report citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's adviser, Russian shelling has killed up to 40 Ukrainian militaries and roughly ten civilians. Meanwhile, the AFP reported that Ukraine had killed 'about 50 Russian occupants,' but could not provide further specifics. The deaths are the latest in a string of fast-paced events that began early Thursday when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military incursion in Ukraine.