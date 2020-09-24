Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. A group of Russian writers led by Sergey Komkov submitted the application for nomination for 2021 Peace Prize on September 10.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not submit Putin's nomination and further commented on the chances of winning or not.

"You know that absolutely different people are being nominated for this prize. These are initiatives of those putting forward relevant proposals. In this case, of the writer that you mentioned. There is a certain procedure of considering nominees. If such a decision is made, it will be great, if it is not, it will not be a problem. It is hard to say anything else," Peskov told reporters.

The reason for the Peace Prize nomination is not clear as of this writing.

This is not the first time Putin has been nominated for the prestigious award. Back in 2013, State Duma Deputy Joseph Kobzon and the International Academy of Spiritual Unity and Cooperation of Peoples nominated the Russian president for Nobel Peace Prize for "participation in resolving the Syrian conflict and trying to stop the US military invasion of Syria."

Nobel Prize nominations

But the nomination comes only a week after Putin's critic Alexey Navalny, who was poisoned in an alleged politically-motivated attack, was nominated for the Peace Prize by a group of Russian university professors.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump was also nominated for Peace Prize after helping broker a 'historic peace agreement' between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Only days after his nomination, Trump played a crucial role in brokering yet another peace deal, between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.