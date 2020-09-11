After a historic peace agreement between UAE and Israel, the Kingdom of Bahrain has agreed to normalise relations with Israel. The move comes only days after Israel reached a peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates. Both these historic deals have one thing in common, the United States President Donald Trump - who helped broker both these agreements.

"Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!" Trump tweeted after announcing the peace agreement between Bahrain and Israel.

Bahrain, Israel reach peace agreement

In a joint statement released by the US, Bahrain and the State of Israel, it is said that full diplomatic relations will be established between Bahrain and Israel. "Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region," the statement read.

Both the country leaders, King Hamad of Bahrain and PM Netanyahu of Israel thanked Trump for delegating the peace deal. Netanyahu says the agreement marks a "new era of peace."

"For many long years, we invested in peace, and now peace will invest in us, will bring about truly major investments in Israel's economy - and that is very important," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Reacting to the move, Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump said: "Last week Jared met King Hamad al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman, a beautiful foreshadowing of today's historic peace deal between Israel & Bahrain, establishing FULL diplomatic relations."

Nobel prize nomination for Trump

Donald Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize after helping broker a 'historic peace agreement' between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. By helping broker another peace deal, Trump just inched closer to winning that prestigious peace prize.