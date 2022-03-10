Sony LIV's Undekhi 2 is back with more unexpected twists and turns. The gritty crime thriller revolves around the lives of the Atwal's and DCP Ghosh and picks up right from its left in the last season. With powerhouse performers like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Apeksha Porwal, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee the show also has some new faces this season. Nandish Sandhu joined the series as Samarth and Meiyang Chang also makes an entry as Abhay.

The plot thickens

As this season picks up pace, the plot delves into the chase between Rinku Atwal and Koyal. New characters are introduced and new plot twists keep us intrigued. And then enters Samarth who plays the link between the Atwals and a huge pharma company that actually deals in illegal drugs. Though there are a few loopholes in this season as compared to the sleeper hit that the previous season was, the absorbing performances of the cast make it a must-watch.

Superlative performances

Harsh Chhaya as Papaji is still at his best. Surya Sharma rides the show on his hunky shoulders. We were left a bit disappointed by the absence of Dibyendu in some of the episodes but the new cast more than makes up for it. Meiyang Chang proves his mettle as an actor and Nandish Singh Sandhu couldn't have chosen a better role for his digital debut. Without going caricaturish or loud, Nandish leaves a mark with his authoritative body language.

Shivangi Singh who played the role of Muskaan and Vaarun Bhaat who played Lucky are the two to watch out for in the next season. Unlike many other second seasons of hit first season shows, Undekhi throws in all the formulas to add itself to the list of 2022 must-watch shows. And we would say that it manages to do that just right.