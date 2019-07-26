Though Super 30 is now been hailed as one of the finest films of the year, one can't overlook the fair-share of controversies the film went through before its release. International Business Times, India, got in touch with actor Nandish Sandhu, who plays the role of Anand Kumar's brother Pranav Kumar, in the film.

Nandish, who is elated with the response the film has received, feels it's the final product that is speaking for itself. Nandish believes that even though they had very little time for the promotions and the film received backlash over Hrithik's 'accent' and 'tan', people understood the authenticity with which Hrithik played the role.

The actor, who has been a well-known face in the television industry, feels it's just the start for him on the big screen. He is in the process of finalising a few other projects too.

Talking about the time when Vikas Bahl's name cropped up in the #metoo movement, Nandish said, "When the metoo controversy happened, everybody was a little surprised and a little shocked as no one had a clear picture. No one was sure about what had happened and what's going on. There were all sorts of stories coming from different publications, different people with different versions."

"A lot of chaos was there but, it didn't affect the shoot or the creativity. On the set, the atmosphere remained the same. We were all delved into our own characters. But, yes, there was a lot of confusion about what is right and what is wrong. We were all a bit tensed about whether the controversy would affect the film, what is going to be the future of the project etc. But on the sets, we didn't come with the baggage as it would all distract us from giving our best. It was a very professional team and we all made sure that this episode doesn't distract us from what we had set out to deliver. And that's why the Super 30 magic has been possible," he added.

When we asked Nandish about Hrithik's decision to stand against Vikas Bahl and asking the producers to take a firm decision, Nandish said, "The stand that Hrithik sir took was absolutely correct and the requirement of the time. I completely stand by that. Postponing the release was the correct thing to do. He has been in the industry for so long, he is the hero of the film, people look upto him. So he had to take a fair stand and it all happened for the good. We got a little more time to work on the film and in the end, the film is doing well and that's what matters. Our end product is good."

Nandish has also played an important role in Family of Thakurganj, starring Mahie Gill and Jimmy Sheirgill. He is looking forward to more projects in the Hindi film industry and web-shows.